Opinion/Letter: City Parks and Rec. excels in tough year

We would like to thank the staff at Charlottesville Parks and Recreation. They have done a stellar job this year with their programs on Zoom.

Special gratitude to the instructors in the adaptive recreation programs. These programs are designed for persons with disabilities. These classes have allowed special-needs young adults to stay fit, to “see” their friends, and to laugh and share with each other.

Thank you to Todd Brown, director of Parks and Rec., and to Vic Garber, deputy director, for their support of these wonderful programs.

Our community is most fortunate to have this fantastic group of dedicated individuals. Keep up the good work.

Bobbye Cohen

Mike Cohen

Emily Cohen

Charlottesville