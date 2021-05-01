 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: City Parks and Rec. excels in tough year
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: City Parks and Rec. excels in tough year

  • 0

We would like to thank the staff at Charlottesville Parks and Recreation. They have done a stellar job this year with their programs on Zoom.

Special gratitude to the instructors in the adaptive recreation programs. These programs are designed for persons with disabilities. These classes have allowed special-needs young adults to stay fit, to “see” their friends, and to laugh and share with each other.

Thank you to Todd Brown, director of Parks and Rec., and to Vic Garber, deputy director, for their support of these wonderful programs.

Our community is most fortunate to have this fantastic group of dedicated individuals. Keep up the good work.

Bobbye Cohen

Mike Cohen

Emily Cohen

Charlottesville

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert