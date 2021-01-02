 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: City Market shines in adapting to pandemic
I wish to recognize the Charlottesville City Market, which has operated throughout this past season with an ingenious and efficient online system and pickup. Kudos to those who organized and ran the market each Saturday.

For me, the online City Market was a safe way to have fresh produce, meat and eggs every week during the pandemic.

A side benefit was that by ordering from each vendor, I became much more familiar with the local farms than I ever did walking through the downtown market. I feel closer to the many local farms and intend to continue my support for them going forward.

Thank you all, from the bottom of my heart!

Christine J. Atkins

Charlottesville

