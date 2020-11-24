Opinion/Letter: City housing needs, Biden plans converge

City housing needs, Biden plans converge
Supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden in Charlottesville should be excited about his positions on housing.
As a candidate, Biden said he would work to “(e)liminate local and state housing regulations that perpetuate discrimination.” His housing platform addressed a host of issues relevant to Charlottesville’s housing crisis: unfair lending practices, housing funding, homelessness, renter protections, and exclusionary zoning. While many of these are primarily addressed at the federal and state level, a few rely significantly on local government, including land use policies and funding.
When it comes to land use, Charlottesville’s relies heavily on exclusionary zoning, determining who can live where by restricting what can be built where. Seventy percent of our residential land allows only detached single-family homes.
After the Supreme Court ruled in 1917 that explicitly racist segregation laws are unconstitutional, tactics like exclusionary zoning, redlining, and racial covenants became popular ways to segregate communities. Exclusionary zones persist today in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and elsewhere nationwide.
Charlottesville historically has underfunded housing programs. Happily, we have changed course over the past few years, and local funding has leveraged millions of dollars for public housing projects.
Charlottesville is updating its Comprehensive Plan, housing strategy, and zoning code under the umbrella of “Cville Plans Together.” A current draft of the plan includes recommendations to increase multi-family housing, soften density in residential neighborhoods, and create an inclusionary zoning policy, all while carefully limiting displacement of low-income residents. It also proposes $10 million a year in city funding to provide rental and homeowner support and fund affordable housing development.
I encourage everyone who wants a more equitable Charlottesville to contact Cville Plans Together at https://cvilleplanstogether.com/contact-us/ to give your support for these proposals.
Matthew Gillikin
Charlottesville
