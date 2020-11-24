Opinion/Letter: City housing needs, Biden plans converge

City housing needs, Biden plans converge

Supporters of President-Elect Joe Biden in Charlottesville should be excited about his positions on housing.

As a candidate, Biden said he would work to “(e)liminate local and state housing regulations that perpetuate discrimination.” His housing platform addressed a host of issues relevant to Charlottesville’s housing crisis: unfair lending practices, housing funding, homelessness, renter protections, and exclusionary zoning. While many of these are primarily addressed at the federal and state level, a few rely significantly on local government, including land use policies and funding.

When it comes to land use, Charlottesville’s relies heavily on exclusionary zoning, determining who can live where by restricting what can be built where. Seventy percent of our residential land allows only detached single-family homes.

After the Supreme Court ruled in 1917 that explicitly racist segregation laws are unconstitutional, tactics like exclusionary zoning, redlining, and racial covenants became popular ways to segregate communities. Exclusionary zones persist today in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and elsewhere nationwide.