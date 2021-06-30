Opinion/Letter: City 'gifted' policy is at odds with state, national standards

We read with incredulity and alarm the June 14 story in The Daily Progress, “86% of Charlottesville students in grades 3-11 are identified as gifted.”
What definition of “gifted” are the Charlottesville schools using and for what purpose? The federal government defines gifted and talented students as those who “give evidence of high achievement capability ... and who need services or activities not ordinarily provided by the school in order to fully develop those capabilities.” The majority of states, including Virginia, use essentially the same definition.
If 86% of the students in the standard education classroom are not receiving such instruction, why is the general education curriculum so lacking?
Are city school administrators and School Board members aware of how discrepant 86% is from gifted prevalence figures nationwide?
A 2018-2019 survey by the National Association for the Gifted found: “…[T]he percentage of students identified as gifted and talented ranges from around 2% (Hawaii, Kansas, Tennessee, and West Virginia), to around 14% (Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia), to around 17% (South Carolina) and to around 19% (Nevada).”
Examination of 2018-2019 performance data from the Virginia Department of Education for Charlottesville City Schools is disturbing. Approximately half of students in grades three and eight reach proficiency on statewide standardized tests in reading and mathematics: third grade, reading — 49%; third grade, math — 52%; eighth grade, reading — 54%. And fail rates are perhaps even more alarming: third grade, reading — 30%; third grade, math — 25%; eighth grade, reading — 34%.
Yet 86% in Charlottesville schools are gifted?
There’s no denying the past inequities in identifying students as gifted. The tragedy of missed opportunities is unforgivable. However, identifying nearly all students as gifted will not rectify past transgressions. If only the problem in closing the achievement gap were so simple!
Are the gifted and talented programs also addressing the lack of reading and mathematics proficiency?
It’s shameful that, rather than deal with the need to implement programs to develop talent and giftedness for all students, the Charlottesville school system has chosen to mask the issues behind a philosophy and practice that will deprive students from the opportunities that could come from a defensible model of talent development and gifted services.
Carolyn M. Callahan
Albemarle County
Daniel P. Hallahan
Charlottesville
James M. Kauffman
Nelson County
