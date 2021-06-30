Opinion/Letter: City 'gifted' policy is at odds with state, national standards

We read with incredulity and alarm the June 14 story in The Daily Progress, “86% of Charlottesville students in grades 3-11 are identified as gifted.”

What definition of “gifted” are the Charlottesville schools using and for what purpose? The federal government defines gifted and talented students as those who “give evidence of high achievement capability ... and who need services or activities not ordinarily provided by the school in order to fully develop those capabilities.” The majority of states, including Virginia, use essentially the same definition.

If 86% of the students in the standard education classroom are not receiving such instruction, why is the general education curriculum so lacking?

Are city school administrators and School Board members aware of how discrepant 86% is from gifted prevalence figures nationwide?

A 2018-2019 survey by the National Association for the Gifted found: “…[T]he percentage of students identified as gifted and talented ranges from around 2% (Hawaii, Kansas, Tennessee, and West Virginia), to around 14% (Kentucky, Ohio, Oklahoma, and Virginia), to around 17% (South Carolina) and to around 19% (Nevada).”