Opinion/Letter: City falling behind on climate commitment

What happened to Charlottesville’s climate action plan?

In 2017, the city signed on to the Global Covenant of Mayors for Climate and Energy Commitment to address climate change locally by: doing an inventory of the city’s greenhouse gas emissions, setting a target for carbon neutrality, and developing a plan to reach the goal.

In 2019, City Council adopted the ambitious goals of a 45% reduction in greenhouse gas emission by 2030 and carbon neutrality by 2050.

Since then, there has been no visible progress toward creating a climate action plan. The last staff update to City Council that I found in its records was in 2019. In the meantime, both the University of Virginia and Albemarle County have forged ahead with thoughtful, ambitious plans and are already beginning to make progress.

A two-year delay is unacceptable. We are not keeping our promises, and our children and grandchildren will reap the harvest of our inaction. The Piedmont Group of the Sierra Club urges the council to re-prioritize this critical process.

Donna Shaunesey

Charlottesville

Donna Shaunesey chairs the Piedmont Group of the Virginia Chapter of the Sierra Club.