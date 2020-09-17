Opinion/Letter: City doesn't need more fancy housing

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is imperative that Charlottesville City Council truly care about increasing affordable housing, and ensure its construction, for the city it represents.

The newly approved Heirloom high-rise building for the Downtown Mall mostly will benefit the Heirloom, the developer and the elite. The building will have 134 units, and the developer must create only eight units that will be affordable (those units do not have to be on site).

City Council’s approval of this development is disgraceful; now Charlottesville gets another gilded high-rise for the very wealthy.

I would like to thank Mayor Nikuyah Walker for casting the dissenting vote. She understands that trickle-down economics — the idea that wealth trickles down to benefit the lower classes — is nonsense. Increasing the availability of luxury property doesn’t create a shift that expands affordable property availability.

I would ask the other City Council members to consider the future of a more inclusive Charlottesville, one that accommodates the middle and working classes.

Mary K. Rike

Albemarle County