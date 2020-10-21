Opinion/Letter: City curricula should support LGBTQ+

I have been reading with alarm and concern about the events surrounding the brief removal of LGBTQ+-sensitive materials from Charlottesville third-grade classes. [The decision soon was reversed.]
I strongly disagree with efforts to remove such materials and efforts to prevent teachers from providing materials that are sensitive to and supportive of a range of gender identities and sexual orientations.
Gender identity and sexual orientation are as a much a part of a person’s individual nature and being as race, ethnicity, and religion, and they deserve the same sort of treatment in our curricula. Efforts to exclude these features of personhood are no different than efforts to exclude religion or race. Charlottesville City Schools should take the lead in teaching equality and value across racial, ethnic, gender, and religious identities, and sexual orientations.
As Rev. Sharpton wrote in his now famous essay of Aug. 30, 2017: “We are at a critical juncture here in the United States and around the world. What we do next and how we proceed will shape the future for generations to come. If we are to defeat vile hate groups who now feel emboldened, or defeat laws that are being implemented to reinforce systemic racism and discrimination, we must stand united because we know that we stand on the right side of history.”
I strongly urge the School Board and the division leaders to take clear and unequivocal stands in support of the praiseworthy efforts of many teachers to welcome all students and to develop and implement curricula that reflect such welcoming.
Manuel T. Lerdau
Charlottesville
Information link: https://www.haaretz.com/us-news/only-unified-jewish-black-coalition-can-defeat-hate-1.5446859?v=1601658842702
