Opinion/Letter: City curricula should support LGBTQ+

I have been reading with alarm and concern about the events surrounding the brief removal of LGBTQ+-sensitive materials from Charlottesville third-grade classes. [The decision soon was reversed.]

I strongly disagree with efforts to remove such materials and efforts to prevent teachers from providing materials that are sensitive to and supportive of a range of gender identities and sexual orientations.

Gender identity and sexual orientation are as a much a part of a person’s individual nature and being as race, ethnicity, and religion, and they deserve the same sort of treatment in our curricula. Efforts to exclude these features of personhood are no different than efforts to exclude religion or race. Charlottesville City Schools should take the lead in teaching equality and value across racial, ethnic, gender, and religious identities, and sexual orientations.