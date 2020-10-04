Opinion/Letter: City critics should help with solutions

Re: “Activists say mayor, police chief need to go,” The Daily Progress, Sept. 27”:

It's easy to complain, but what are critics Rosia Parker and Katrina Turner willing to do? Will they run for Charlottesville City Council? Be willing to work with four other councilors and with other city, state, University of Virginia, and Albemarle County officials; endure long hours of meetings; analyze the budget; read department reports and recommendations; meet with residents and the press, and consider the needs of all city residents and not just their pet issues?

If not, whom do they propose to take the places of Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Chief RaShall Brackney? Whom have they approached for the positions?

Mayor Walker also had issues with how the city was run, but she took the challenge, ran for office, and stepped up to work for the good of all. I commend her for being part of the solution.

Chief Brackney came here in her official capacity, and I commend her for, among other things, always striving to balance the exercise of free speech with the safety of the general public. Both officials have acted professionally and fairly.

You who complain: What constructive steps will you take to resolve your issues? Talk is cheap.