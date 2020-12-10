Opinion/Letter: City can, must find way to keep parks open

On Dec. 6, The Daily Progress reported that Charlottesville is closely monitoring the use of outdoor city park facilities, and will consider closing them — all of them — if too many people gather or don’t wear face coverings.

Frankly, I’m appalled the city would threaten such drastic measures without first trying alternatives that could retain the outdoor use of these facilities. I’ve had enough of this type of irrational and heavy-handed approach to public safety during this pandemic.

It doesn’t take a lot to imagine alternatives to completely shutting down park facilities. For example, set up evening lighting at the Charlottesville Skate Park to enable participants to attend at less crowded times. Additionally, city employees already were monitoring the parks on a recent weekend; they could be directed to remain onsite during peak attendance times to remind participants about following safety protocols and monitor park capacity.

Many residents of the Charlottesville community work daily to provide health care, grocery, retail, food, police, rescue, banking, construction, and home repair services, and they have found a way to operate safely by following recommended guidelines. Charlottesville can do the same for its employees.