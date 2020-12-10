Opinion/Letter: City can, must find way to keep parks open

On Dec. 6, The Daily Progress reported that Charlottesville is closely monitoring the use of outdoor city park facilities, and will consider closing them — all of them — if too many people gather or don’t wear face coverings.
Frankly, I’m appalled the city would threaten such drastic measures without first trying alternatives that could retain the outdoor use of these facilities. I’ve had enough of this type of irrational and heavy-handed approach to public safety during this pandemic.
It doesn’t take a lot to imagine alternatives to completely shutting down park facilities. For example, set up evening lighting at the Charlottesville Skate Park to enable participants to attend at less crowded times. Additionally, city employees already were monitoring the parks on a recent weekend; they could be directed to remain onsite during peak attendance times to remind participants about following safety protocols and monitor park capacity.
Many residents of the Charlottesville community work daily to provide health care, grocery, retail, food, police, rescue, banking, construction, and home repair services, and they have found a way to operate safely by following recommended guidelines. Charlottesville can do the same for its employees.
As for face coverings, the city ordinance dated July 27 states that coverings are not required to be worn by any persons during outdoor activities provided physical distancing can take place. With respect to the skate park, the city should be reasonable. Skateboarding and biking — like jogging, brisk walking, tennis, basketball, etc. — are physical activities. The occasional less than 6-foot fly-by between skateboarders and bikers is likely a very low-risk interaction that doesn’t warrant use of face coverings full-time.
Outdoor activity is exactly what most people need right now to contend with the mental and physical health consequences of very limited social and organized sports activities. Additionally, outdoor venues for gatherings are far less risky for spreading the virus than indoor venues. So, why further limit outside activity by closing outdoor park facilities?
Think. Be creative. Be willing to keep park facilities open.
Suzanne Slingluff
Charlottesville
Information link: https://www.charlottesville.gov/DocumentCenter/View/3710/July-27-2020-Emergency-Ordinance-to-Control-Spread-of-COVID-19?bidId=
