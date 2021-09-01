Opinion/Letter: Cigarette tax: More bureaucracy, little deterrent

Cigarette tax: More bureaucracy, little help

Re: “Albemarle to consider joining regional board to enact local cigarette tax,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 28:

It is certainly refreshing to read a clear, detailed, transparent and unbiased story regarding the effort to take regional control of our counties’ taxing administration starting with cigarette taxes.

Some people believe that the tax will deter smoking. I don’t smoke, but have personal experience proving that taxing an addiction will not deter the addiction. When I was a young child, both my mother and father were addicted smokers. More times than I care to remember, my siblings and I went hungry. Never, during these times of deprivation, did my parents go without cigarettes. If the choice was milk, eggs, bread or cigarettes, cigarettes were always purchased. This tax will not deter the purchase of cigarettes, but rather hurt families.