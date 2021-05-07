Opinion/Letter: Choose Platania in Democratic primary

Early voting has begun for the June 8 Democratic primary. Voters in Charlottesville have an opportunity to renominate the most qualified person for commonwealth’s attorney.

As a forensic psychologist, I have known Joe Platania, both professionally and personally, since he joined the public defender’s office in 1999 where he served as counsel for indigent defendants. He moved to the city commonwealth’s attorney’s office as a prosecutor in late 2003 and was elected commonwealth’s attorney in 2017.

One would be hard-pressed to find a more qualified person to continue as our commonwealth’s attorney. Joe Platania will provide needed continuity. He also has successfully prosecuted a wide range of criminal offenses in his almost 19 years in the office and is a seasoned prosecutor.

Joe Platania has experience as both a defense attorney and prosecutor, which makes him uniquely qualified for the job.

Joe has put together an excellent team of prosecuting attorneys whose approach to criminal prosecution reflects the values of our community.