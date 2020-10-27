Opinion/Letter: China shows dangers of wealth-leveling

We should follow the science. No, I’m not referring to COVID, but rather to sharing the wealth.
Is this push for wealth-sharing a futile attack by the greedy and jealous?
It turns out a Harvard professor has actually studied what happened in China when wealth was confiscated and socioeconomic strata were equalized — first, during the Communist Revolution, then the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s — and finally by looking at the grandchildren and children of those revolutions and what became of them.
The educated/skilled/wealthy folks had their wealth confiscated, were required to work in the fields, couldn’t educate their children, etc. There really was an appalling leveling of society.
The children of those (formerly) higher socioeconomic-status folks did worse than others.
But when economic freedom returned — when China accepted economic reform and a modified private-enterprise system — the grandchildren did better than most. Because taking away all the money, the jobs, the education, etc. didn’t take away the values and family culture.
Harvard economist David Y. Yang says: “Through intergenerational transmission, socioeconomic conditions and cultural traits thus survived one of the most aggressive attempts to eliminate differences in the population and to foster mobility.”
The Harvard study implies that even if you confiscated all the wealth and redistributed it evenly, and gave everyone free (and equivalent) education opportunities, the descendants of those at a higher socioeconomic status would return to that socioeconomic status again given the opportunity.
What are the traits that breed success?
From the paper: “The grandchildren of the elites are less averse to inequality, more individualistic, more pro-market, more pro-education, and more likely to see hard work as critical to success.”
Is there a lesson here for Americans?
I submit that the greedy and jealous approach does not work. Success does not come from taking wealth from others, but by earning it through study, hard work and a culture that promotes those values. The greedy and the jealous want what they have not earned.
The Chinese example shows us that millions died of starvation and violence (the Cultural Revolution) when equality for all was forced on society.
I pray the attempt to level American society does not succeed in sending millions horizontal.
Christopher M. Kopp
Albemarle County
Reference links:
http://davidyyang.com/pdfs/revolutions_draft.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2016/may/11/the-cultural-revolution-50-years-on-all-you-need-to-know-about-chinas-political-convulsion
