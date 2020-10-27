Opinion/Letter: China shows dangers of wealth-leveling

We should follow the science. No, I’m not referring to COVID, but rather to sharing the wealth.

Is this push for wealth-sharing a futile attack by the greedy and jealous?

It turns out a Harvard professor has actually studied what happened in China when wealth was confiscated and socioeconomic strata were equalized — first, during the Communist Revolution, then the Cultural Revolution of the 1960s — and finally by looking at the grandchildren and children of those revolutions and what became of them.

The educated/skilled/wealthy folks had their wealth confiscated, were required to work in the fields, couldn’t educate their children, etc. There really was an appalling leveling of society.

The children of those (formerly) higher socioeconomic-status folks did worse than others.

But when economic freedom returned — when China accepted economic reform and a modified private-enterprise system — the grandchildren did better than most. Because taking away all the money, the jobs, the education, etc. didn’t take away the values and family culture.