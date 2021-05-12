Opinion/Letter: Charity to foreigners is biblically endorsed

Charity to foreigners is biblically endorsed

In the letter to the editor of April 26, “Biden’s early record is far from inspiring,” the writer describes President Biden as a dehumanized “marionette” who tells lies, albeit without a significant lengthening of his nose. The writer concludes with a suggestion as to how Biden’s record regarding the border situation should be scored:

“It looks like will be easier to cross our southern border than to visit Disneyland when it reopens on April 30 — because the legal occupancy capacity would be ignored; there would be no entry fee; you’d receive free food; and you’d being given a free hotel room.”

The overall tone of the letter suggests that such hospitality on the part of the United States is unwarranted.

In my view, it would be better to evaluate Biden’s record against our mutual civic obligations under the Virginia Constitution’s Bill of Rights language regarding the free exercise of religion: “…to practice Christian forbearance, love, and charity towards each other.”