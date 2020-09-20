 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Central city is wrongly called a 'ghost town'
In a Sept. 13 story in The Washington Post dealing with the recent removal of the Confederate statue on the grounds of the Albemarle County court house in Charlottesville (“Crowds cheer removal of Confederate statue…”), Del. Sally Hudson is quoted as stating: “This part of town felt like a ghost town for the last three years because of all the violence. For us, taking down this statue is one step in reclaiming these public spaces.”

Really? A ghost town?

I suppose that politicized hyperbole in the name of an admirable cause might be considered by some as acceptable. However, when patently false in nature, it serves no legitimate purpose.

Perhaps Del. Hudson hasn’t frequented this part of the city in the past three years. My wife and I “reclaim this public space” on a regular basis, as we walk from our home to the Downtown Mall. We have yet to encounter “all the violence” of which the delegate speaks — just others, like us, out for a walk in this very attractive area of our community.

While social justice is a worthy pursuit, so, too, is the truth.

David E. Graham

Charlottesville

