Opinion/Letter: CDC vaccine follow-up is technology-limited
Opinion/Letter: CDC vaccine follow-up is technology-limited

I was very lucky to receive my first shot of a COVID-19 vaccine on Jan. 25. When administered the shot, I was informed about V-safe — a Centers for Disease Control program that would follow up on any side effects.

Assuming that this information would help the CDC and vaccine producers, I thought this was a great idea (I am by education a scientist).

It is a great idea — but when I proceeded to sign up, I was forced to face the information that you could do this only if you had a smartphone. Just having a computer or telephone access does not do it.

Bottom line: This will result in skewed information. The CDC will not learn how the general population responds to the vaccine. It will learn how citizens able to have a smartphone respond to the vaccine!

This excludes many. Perhaps disadvantaged communities are being followed in a manner of which I am unaware, but V-safe certainly does not do this. If it stands alone, it would seem a waste of taxpayers’ money as a tool for collecting data.

Kerin Yates

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/vsafe.html

