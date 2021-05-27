Opinion/Letter: Carroll Foy would put people, justice first

We can count on Del. Jennifer Caroll Foy as our next governor because she has borne the brunt of injustice and has always fought for a more just Virginia.

Del. Carroll Foy grew up in Petersburg — which she says was “a community fighting every day just to get by.” Carroll Foy says that people there worked multiple jobs to barely make ends meet and that schools were not equipped with the resources they needed. In Carroll Foy’s own home, she says, the family had to cut her grandma’s “lifesaving prescription drugs in half some months so they could afford both the medication and their mortgage.”

After being among only the third group of women to attend Virginia Military Institute, she committed her adult life to public service. She became a public defender, she says, “to help give a voice to the voiceless — children, people suffering from addiction, those experiencing houselessness, those with mental illness, and the poor.”

Then in 2017, while pregnant with her twin boys, she successfully ran for the House of Delegates, where, according to her website, she helped lead the push for Medicaid expansion — ensuring that 500,000 more people had health care and wouldn’t have to struggle to take care of their loved ones.