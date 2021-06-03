Opinion/Letter: Carroll Foy is right on environment, other issues

This past year has been hard for everyone. We need a governor who isn’t afraid to tackle our challenges head on and make a difference regardless of what people say. Jennifer Carroll Foy is exactly who Virginia needs to push us forward.

Carroll Foy sponsored, co-sponsored or voted to pass many environmental and clean energy bills, including the Virginia Clean Economy Act and a bill to clean up toxic ash ponds across the commonwealth.

Carroll Foy believes that the environment is important not only for the future of our children, but also for our health currently. I guarantee that Jennifer Carroll Foy will continue to fight against climate change and to make the commonwealth of Virginia more environmentally friendly.

She supported legislation prohibiting the use of chokeholds by law enforcement officers; a compromise bill passed the General Assembly.

Also, she will fight for equal rights and women’s rights.

During her time as a delegate, Carroll Foy was part of the legislative push to expand Medicaid to thousands more Virginians.