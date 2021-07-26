Opinion/Letter: Carbon tax needed to address climate crisis

Thank you to The Daily Progress for putting a spotlight on the immediacy of the climate crisis both here in the U.S. as well as around the world (“Opinion/Editorial: ‘Heat dome raises new concerns’,” July 15). How disturbing that it is described as a “permanent emergency”!

Our lawmakers are beginning to grapple with this crisis, but are they acting quickly enough and in scope large enough to combat the problem?

According to many scientists and economists, a carbon tax on polluters, with funds given back to all Americans, is the most cost-effective, economically efficient, equitable and comprehensive solution to our carbon emissions problem. It is market-based and would not increase the size of the government.

Many Americans are concerned about our environment and want our legislators to act in a timely manner; we need to make sure our elected representatives know that. Please call or write Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner and your member of Congress (Bob Good in District 5) to demand that they include a carbon price in the infrastructure bill. Our future depends on it!

Ellie Syverud

Albemarle County