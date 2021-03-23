Opinion/Letter: Carbon emissions tax could reduce climate threat

The opinion column from March 16, “It’s imperative to halt climate change” (The Daily Progress), succinctly lays out the dire weather extremes we are headed for due to climate change. We now have what has been called the “global weirding” of our weather patterns. This term was coined by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, a well-respected atmospheric scientist.
An example of this “weirding” occurred in Siberia on June 20, 2020, when the thermometer reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. This was part of an extended heat wave, baking the Arctic for months. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet.
The column points out that we can expect more forest fires, more record-breaking hurricane seasons, increases in diseases transmitted by insects, more drought conditions. And we’ve already seen all of this, plus more days of hotter, more humid weather. It’s enough to make you want to throw up your hands and give up.
But instead of giving up, we need to take action by letting Congress know this issue is a priority for us. There are solutions. One of the most effective ways we can begin is to reduce carbon emissions by putting a fee on them. Citizens’ Climate Lobby supported legislation to do that, called the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. It is believed that the fee would greatly reduce U.S. emissions.
This is a bipartisan idea. U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, recently discussed the idea of a carbon tax, proposing that some of the collected fees be given back to displaced coal workers in rural communities. And Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Illinois, has introduced America’s Clean Future Fund Act, which would establish a carbon tax with the bulk of the revenue given back to low- and middle-income households.
Call Virginia’s senators, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, and tell them you want to see a carbon fee enacted to save our planet, with dividends returned to the taxpayers.
Joan Chapman
Charlottesville
Information links:
https://www.npr.org/podcasts/961315153/global-weirding-with-katharine-hayhoe
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Katharine_Hayhoe
https://www.nationalgeographic.com/science/article/what-100-degree-day-siberia-means-climate-change
https://citizensclimatelobby.org/why-we-support-a-price-on-pollution/
https://apnews.com/article/879ae4dc07e74c669d873f5ce9e6a9e2
https://www.durbin.senate.gov/newsroom/press-releases/durbin-introduces-bill-to-invest-in-a-clean-climate-future-and-spur-job-creation
https://www.congress.gov/bill/116th-congress/senate-bill/4484/text