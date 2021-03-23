Opinion/Letter: Carbon emissions tax could reduce climate threat

The opinion column from March 16, “It’s imperative to halt climate change” (The Daily Progress), succinctly lays out the dire weather extremes we are headed for due to climate change. We now have what has been called the “global weirding” of our weather patterns. This term was coined by Dr. Katharine Hayhoe, a well-respected atmospheric scientist.

An example of this “weirding” occurred in Siberia on June 20, 2020, when the thermometer reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit. This was part of an extended heat wave, baking the Arctic for months. The Arctic is warming twice as fast as the rest of the planet.

The column points out that we can expect more forest fires, more record-breaking hurricane seasons, increases in diseases transmitted by insects, more drought conditions. And we’ve already seen all of this, plus more days of hotter, more humid weather. It’s enough to make you want to throw up your hands and give up.