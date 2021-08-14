Opinion/Letter: Capitalism already spurs green revolution

Capitalism already spurs green revolution
Megan McArdle’s recent column about the economic mechanisms of carbon reduction (“Carbon tariffs versus carbon tax,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 1 in print) concludes: “[F]orget about the greenwashed protectionism and unleash the power of market competition.”
Actually, she’s a bit behind the curve.
As the important recent book “The Rise of America” clearly documents, that power already has been unleashed, and it’s growing like gangbusters — through what are known as environmental, social and governance investments, or, more colloquially, “green” bonds. These are bonds that are issued by banks, sovereign wealth funds, non-governmental organizations, and other sources.
They’re complicated, but the upshot is that corporations can now tap into cheap capital if they agree that the money be allocated only for use for “green” or sustainable purposes. Green bonds are already huge in Europe and growing fast here.
Do you think all those CEOs suddenly became tree-huggers? No. Access to capital is how capitalism works and how technological advancements happen. It’s all about the money. How much? It’s staggering. In October 2020, green bonds passed the $1 trillion mark in total issuance, up from just $13 billion in 2013. Who wouldn’t want a piece of that massive pie?
At the same time, pressure from shareholders has led to increasing divestment from carbon-intensive industries. As of 2019, the environmental organization 350.org claimed to have received commitments from institutions representing $11 trillion in assets to divest from fossil fuels.
Can we make the changeover fast enough? Nobody knows. But any arguments about climate change are irrelevant. We’re going green, regardless of what government does or anyone thinks, with the free market leading the way — and the end of the fossil fuel era is on the horizon.
Doug N. Hornig
Nelson County