Opinion/Letter: Capitalism already spurs green revolution

Capitalism already spurs green revolution

Megan McArdle’s recent column about the economic mechanisms of carbon reduction (“Carbon tariffs versus carbon tax,” The Daily Progress, Aug. 1 in print) concludes: “[F]orget about the greenwashed protectionism and unleash the power of market competition.”

Actually, she’s a bit behind the curve.

As the important recent book “The Rise of America” clearly documents, that power already has been unleashed, and it’s growing like gangbusters — through what are known as environmental, social and governance investments, or, more colloquially, “green” bonds. These are bonds that are issued by banks, sovereign wealth funds, non-governmental organizations, and other sources.

They’re complicated, but the upshot is that corporations can now tap into cheap capital if they agree that the money be allocated only for use for “green” or sustainable purposes. Green bonds are already huge in Europe and growing fast here.