Opinion/Letter: Candidate's words, actions incompatible

I was disheartened in reading The Virginia Mercury a story about the enormous political giving by the Charlottesville hedge-fund magnate Michael Bills; his wife, Sonjia Smith, and their advocacy group, Clean Virginia (“With big money behind progressive challengers, 2021 could be test case for Charlottesville donors’ influence,” online May 17).

“Smith and Clean Virginia have given a combined $1.1 million…to former delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, whom they believe has the best shot at challenging former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in a five-person Democratic primary field,” The Mercury reported. “That’s almost a third of the roughly $3.6 million in cash contributions Carroll Foy reported raising as of March 31.”

Carroll Foy’s campaign finance reform plan calls for a cap on donations from individuals and PACs of $2,800, according to the story.

I’m disappointed to see that a candidate I was seriously considering supporting for office has taken more than a million from these two sources while she is campaigning on a platform to limit such donations to $2,800.

Alexander Ramirez

Albemarle County