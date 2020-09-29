Opinion/Letter: Candidates lose high ground on ads

When Abigail Spanberger and Nick Freitas began airing campaign ads on TV for the upcoming election in the 7th Congressional District, I was very pleased and encouraged that their ads were positive in content. Both appeared to be intelligent and genuine human beings who were presenting their qualifications, viewpoints on issues and plans to address these issues.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long for the ad campaigns of both candidates to degenerate into the garbage politics we have all come to expect. Gone are upbeat ads that looked to the future with enthusiasm. They have been replaced by typical negative, slime ads that portray the opponent as an incompetent, untrustworthy lout. And both candidates run the same ads over and over again, ad nauseam. For Spanberger, this is a repeat performance of her 2018 campaign when her opponent was Dave Brat.

These ads have strengthened my opinion that neither candidate deserves to be elected. Therefore, I will be following my usual procedure in such circumstances when I vote on Nov. 3: I will be writing in my wife’s name on my ballot. I would encourage others to write in their spouse’s name on their ballot as well.

As of this writing, the TV campaign ads for both Mark Warner and Daniel Gade are upbeat and positive. We can only hope this trend continues all the way to Nov. 3.