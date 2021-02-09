Opinion/Letter: California's climate woes are ours, too

When Virginia residents read about wildfire smoke in California, they might think that is not their worry, not their problem.

However, smoke from California fires has been known to reach across the country and even across the ocean. This represents a huge health risk for all of us, one that is not inevitable and can be mitigated.

According to a study by researchers from Stanford University and UC San Diego (cited in “Wildfire smoke growing as pollution source,” The Daily Progress, Jan. 25), one of the two major factors in the increase of wildfires (and resulting air pollution) is climate change.

We can do something about this. Please contact your federal lawmakers (Congressman Bob Good, Sens. Tim Kaine and Mark Warner) and urge them to support climate legislation that will make all of us healthier.

Ellie Syverud

Albemarle County