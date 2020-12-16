Opinion/Letter: C02's role in warming of Earth is explained

A letter to the editor on Dec. 11 regarding the heat capacity of CO2 as having a role in a warming global climate (“How can C02 really cause global warming?”) is misinformed.

Heat capacity, the amount of heat input needed to raise the temperature of a volume of gas by a specific number of degrees, is not the mechanism for global warming.

Heat from the sun warms the earth, and as it warms some of that heat escapes back into the atmosphere as infrared radiation. The CO2 in the atmosphere absorbs infrared radiation from the earth and emits part of it back toward the earth, thus warming the planet. This ability to absorb and re-emit infrared energy is what makes CO2 an effective heat-trapping greenhouse gas. It in effect acts like a blanket.

Not all gas molecules are able to absorb infrared radiation. Nitrogen and oxygen, which make up more than 90% of Earth's atmosphere, do not absorb infrared radiation, and are thus unable to re-emit heat back toward the earth. The more CO2 in the atmosphere, however, the more heat is reemitted toward the earth and the more the climate warms.