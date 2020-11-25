Opinion/Letter: Buying local helps support the community

As this unprecedented and challenging year draws to a close, now, more than ever, local businesses need your support.

We are blessed with an outstanding business community; and during the holiday season, we encourage support for local establishments and for buying locally. Investing dollars in a home-grown business helps preserve and grow our diverse economy.

When you prioritize local spending, it has a positive impact. Local businesses recirculate a greater share of every dollar in the local economy, as do their employees. When you spend locally, it helps neighbors and family members stay employed; improves the success of independent businesses; and supports public services like education, parks and vital infrastructure.

Thank you for supporting the local economy — and we wish you a safe and restful holiday season as we all join together in hoping for a better tomorrow.

Elizabeth Cromwell

Chris Engel

Charlottesville