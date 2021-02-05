Opinion/Letter: Business leaders now convinced of climate risk

On Jan. 26, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce posted online a seismic shift in its position regarding climate action calling for government intervention to combat the looming climate disaster: “We believe that durable climate policy must be made by Congress, and that it should encourage innovation and investment to ensure significant emissions reductions, while avoiding economic harm for businesses, consumers and disadvantaged communities.”

This is a significant change from some past policy statements that emphasized job losses and economic cost.

“I believe that the pandemic has presented such an existential crisis — such a stark reminder of our fragility — that it has driven us to confront the global threat of climate change more forcefully and to consider how, like the pandemic, it will alter our lives.” This is not a quote from an extremist; it was said by Larry Fink, chairman of the international investment firm BlackRock, in his open letter to CEOs.

Acceptance of the science behind the climate disaster confronting the world can no longer be considered out of the mainstream. The U.S. Chamber is the perhaps the most influential lobbying group on behalf of the business community.