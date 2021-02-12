Opinion/Letter: Bring Trump in under subpoena for interview

Hanging on the outcome of President Trump's second impeachment trial is more than a finding of guilt or not. Because the Senate is so politicized, conventional wisdom is that the Senate will vote "not guilty" and render Trump eligible to run again in 2024, with all the political skirmishing that will unloose.

But rather than waste the opportunity the impeachment trial presents, why not take advantage of Congress's subpoena power to bring Mr. Trump before Congress — as a job interview for the 2024 presidential race?

Yes, doing so could extend the trial in the Senate and lead to more legal tumbling and defensive vaulting by the Trump legal team. The worst that can happen is that the law-and-order president once again shows that he is beyond the law. At best, our country will see him answer questions about his role in the insurrection, under oath.

And we just might bear witness to the ultimate in political theater as Mr. Trump endeavors to respond truthfully, under oath. Who knows: Maybe 17 Republicans will conclude "guilty," which will let Mr. Trump know he must dust off his resume and apply elsewhere.

Howard Frederick Miller Jr.

Albemarle County