Opinion/Letter: Breakthrough bodes change for auto industry

Recent breakthrough findings by General Motors that promise to bring the prices of electric vehicles in line with those of gas-powered vehicles have large implications not only for the automotive industry but also for the environment.

If the price of GM’s electric vehicles will equal that of its gasoline-powered vehicles within five years, this will greatly disrupt the auto industry as a whole.

The demand for electric cars has been there for a while as environmental awareness gains more traction, and now the supply of electric cars will soon be there to match it.

It is difficult to say at this point how much of an effect these findings will have on the automotive and oil industries, but if the predictions hold up, the gas-powered automobile industry will be in danger of eventually becoming obsolete.

Abigail Drumheller

Albemarle County