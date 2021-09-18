Opinion/Letter: BR Health District offers user-friendly services

I have been vaccinated against COVID and use my mask when indoors and in places where social distancing is more difficult.

However, knowing that even vaccinated persons can get breakthrough infections and that the newer variants of COVID are even more contagious, I decided to get a COVID test just to be sure I was still free of any of the COVID infections. So I checked the possibilities for getting tested, and the Blue Ridge Health District definitely was the most user-friendly in providing the information I needed.

I went to https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/blue-ridge/, and the first page clearly provided the links for getting free COVID vaccines and for getting free COVID tests.

I found that drive-through tests were being offered in a variety of places and times throughout the district and went to the one at Fashion Square on Sept. 8. I was so pleased when I arrived to see that many other people were there voluntarily being tested to ensure health and safety for themselves and their families and friends.