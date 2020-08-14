Opinion/Letter: Boost mental health services

Boost mental health services
I’ve been increasingly concerned with the issue of defunding or partially defunding the police. I understand that we may be short of police officers because we cannot offer salaries competitive with other communities among other things. We depend on officers to help us protect our lives, our property and our belongings regardless of where we live in the city. They even help us find our lost children and old people.
That said, we do need to improve our mental health structure in Charlottesville. Many mental health professionals feel that mental health services have been seriously underfunded for years. It may mean considerable time and tax dollars to provide a core of counselors, teachers and perhaps a hospital, since mental illness often takes not just days or weeks but years to heal.
Some questions of concern are:
» What is mental health or illness?
» How shall we educate and hire police who can quickly recognize mental issues and make responsible decisions?
» Are all people who commit crimes somehow mentally ill?
» What circumstances contribute the most to the issues faced by children, teens and adults and where must an intervention begin?
» How can our community best plan to help people in need and what resources will be required?
Before we defund the police department, we need a concrete plan for change. The devil is in the details. As a wholesome community, we need security, protection and change.
Has anyone proposed an actual plan, or is everyone just leaving it up to some magical person or group to do this? We should not add to the problem of providing justice for all by producing a haphazard plan with unintended consequences. In all the bluster, it’s easy to turn a blind eye to the complexities.
Margaret Jensen
Charlottesville{&lettersname}
