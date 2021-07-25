Opinion/Letter: Book sale parking was 'a dream'; do it again next year

I recently attended the best book sale ever! The Jefferson-Madison Regional Library sale at the former Northside branch in Albemarle Square was well-organized, spacious and staffed by helpful and pleasant people, and the books were plentiful and well-priced. Most importantly, I was actually able to find parking!

There have been many times when I’ve tried to attend the semi-annual sales at Gordon Avenue, and haven’t been able to simply because I’ve given up after spending 15 minutes looking for a place to park. This time was a dream.

Unfortunately, when I asked if this was a sample of future sales, I was told that no, this was one time only. Future sales again will be held in the basement of the Gordon Avenue branch.

The reason is, of course, cost.

One would think that with all the empty storefronts and other vacant spaces around town, a reasonably priced space that would offer a long-term lease for storage of used books and sales could be found (maybe from a well-read landlord?).

Until then, fundraising sales of used books will continue to be crowded with very little parking — and probably raise much less money for the library system.

Martha C. Weiss

Albemarle County