Opinion/Letter: Bob Good's stance on votes is unsupportable

It was shocking to see that our new 5th District Congressman Bob Good voted on Jan. 6 and 7 (House votes #10 and #11) to invalidate millions of lawfully cast presidential election ballots in Arizona and Pennsylvania because they were supposedly fraudulent.
Rep. Good also was among the early roster of House Republicans objecting to the vote counts, including those of Georgia.
These objections were raised even though such claims of fraud have been considered and rejected in at least 42 separate legal challenges brought since Election Day.
In fact, the claims of fraud have proven to be so flimsy that even Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, stated that as of Dec. 1, “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”
None of us can forget that as Good was preparing to raise baseless objections and to reject millions of votes lawfully cast by our fellow citizens, our beloved U.S. Capitol was being overrun by an unruly and violent mob whose anger was fueled in part by inflammatory, unsupported claims of voter fraud. Words have consequences, and it’s time for Rep. Good and his ilk in Congress to level with the public and tell the truth — 2020 saw a clean and accurate election, and Joe Biden was the winner.
When Good himself was confronted last June with claims of voting irregularities and ballot-box stuffing in winning his own nomination as the Republican candidate for Congress, he dismissed those critics by saying, “That’s what losers say.” Maybe he should study and learn from his own words.
Jonathan B. Spear
Albemarle County
