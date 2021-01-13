Opinion/Letter: Bob Good's stance on votes is unsupportable

It was shocking to see that our new 5th District Congressman Bob Good voted on Jan. 6 and 7 (House votes #10 and #11) to invalidate millions of lawfully cast presidential election ballots in Arizona and Pennsylvania because they were supposedly fraudulent.

Rep. Good also was among the early roster of House Republicans objecting to the vote counts, including those of Georgia.

These objections were raised even though such claims of fraud have been considered and rejected in at least 42 separate legal challenges brought since Election Day.

In fact, the claims of fraud have proven to be so flimsy that even Donald Trump’s own attorney general, William Barr, stated that as of Dec. 1, “we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.”