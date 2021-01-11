Opinion/Letter: Bob Good violates oath to uphold Constitution

“If you see something, say something.”

I never could have dreamed, after having had this adage drilled in because of acts of terrorism, that this would apply to actions of our 5th District congressman, Bob Good.

That he joined the mob of congressmen and women who voted against certifying the Electoral College results fills me with dread. He has already broken the very first rule that historian Timothy Snyder lists to protect societies against authoritarianism: “Do not obey in advance.”

What Snyder means by this is that people should not offer in advance what they think the powerful want. The danger, he says, is that doing so shows those in power what they can get away with.

We saw the result in the sacking of the Capitol, empowered by the president and by the blind eyes turned to multiple prior incendiary infractions.