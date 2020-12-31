Opinion/Letter: Bob Good needs to set a much better example

The Dec. 24 Daily Progress reported, "The number of people reported as hospitalized at UVa for COVID increased from about 40 last week to nearly 60 this week" (“UVa sees more COVID cases but has plenty of room”).

Then on Dec. 25, The Progress reported: "For the second day in a row, Virginia hit a record-breaking high in new COVID-19 cases: 4,782" (“Virginia hit another record high in cases: 4,782”).

But our congressman-elect, Robert Good, feels that "[t]his is a phony pandemic" (WSLS TV, Dec. 24).

My single wish would be for Mr. Good to work just one shift as a transportation aid at the University of Virginia Medical Center shuttling these very sick patients. Or perhaps he could don personal protective equipment and help care for the ventilator-dependent patients, watching the sickest of the sick die. Lastly, maybe he could assist in comforting the poor families of the children in the pediatric ICU.

The disease is real, and Good’s empathy for his ill 5th District constituents should match it.