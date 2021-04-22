 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Board candidacies devoid of diversity
The lack of choices in candidates for November’s three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors contests, in the Jack Jouett, Rio and Samuel Miller districts, is terribly disappointing.

How come Albemarle’s self-promoting equity and inclusion party can’t offer voters one, two or three qualified candidates of color for the currently all-white, Democratic, six-member board of ever-increasing taxers and spenders?

Gary Grant

Albemarle County

