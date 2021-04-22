Opinion/Letter: Board candidacies devoid of diversity

The lack of choices in candidates for November’s three Albemarle County Board of Supervisors contests, in the Jack Jouett, Rio and Samuel Miller districts, is terribly disappointing.
How come Albemarle’s self-promoting equity and inclusion party can’t offer voters one, two or three qualified candidates of color for the currently all-white, Democratic, six-member board of ever-increasing taxers and spenders?
Gary Grant
Albemarle County
