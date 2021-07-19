 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Blast at UVa's Sabato reveals hypocrisy
OK, now let me get this straight. As reported in the July 10 Daily Progress story “State GOP seeks investigation of Sabato tweets,” Republicans are now attacking University of Virginia professor Larry Sabato’s exercise of free speech.

Weren’t Republicans recently attacking Twitter for censuring former President Trump’s exercise of free speech? Hmm…

Ain’t politics grand!

William S. Hitchcock

Fluvanna County

Information link: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-twitter-trump-republicans/republicans-renew-complaints-twitter-stifles-president-conservatives-idUSKBN24937F

