Opinion/Letter: Black Americans deserve fair treatment

I am writing in response to the column headlined “Racial Discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to 25-year-long study of families” (online, Nov. 17).
Racism in America is not a new concept. According to the column, the impact of having been racially discriminated against goes far deeper than just hurt feelings. African Americans have continually been oppressed by society; and although the United States has made significant accomplishments, there is still more to do.
African Americans face so many challenges seemingly every day, whether they realize it or not, and have experienced unequal opportunities their entire lives. They have dealt with the stress of having to rethink such simple acts as pulling up the hood of their sweatshirt in a neighborhood, while white Americans can do this without so much as a glance from others.
Society has made it clear that the white race is still dominant. An article in The American Progress discusses the “systematic obstacles” African Americans struggle against when trying to get a good job.
African Americans continually face obstacles that society has implemented consciously or unconsciously, like fear of walking in streets at night alone and being paid less than white individuals.
Black Americans push through these obstacles daily so that they can sustain their families, save enough money to put their children through their education, and be able to put food on the table every day.
The health problems that Black Americans face, such as aging faster and higher depression rates, also are concerning.
This country needs to come together in a time where fellow Americans are struggling, regardless of skin color. We are all Americans who deserve to be treated equally and fairly in modern-day society.
Patricia Rodgers
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://dailyprogress.com/opinion/columnists/racial-discrimination-ages-black-americans-faster-according-to-a-25-year-long-study-of-families/article_a9357820-9905-5c26-807b-206ce73f426c.html
https://apps.urban.org/features/wealth-inequality-charts/
https://www.americanprogress.org/issues/economy/reports/2019/12/05/478150/african-americans-face-systematic-obstacles-getting-good-jobs/
