Opinion/Letter: Black Americans deserve fair treatment

I am writing in response to the column headlined “Racial Discrimination ages Black Americans faster, according to 25-year-long study of families” (online, Nov. 17).

Racism in America is not a new concept. According to the column, the impact of having been racially discriminated against goes far deeper than just hurt feelings. African Americans have continually been oppressed by society; and although the United States has made significant accomplishments, there is still more to do.

African Americans face so many challenges seemingly every day, whether they realize it or not, and have experienced unequal opportunities their entire lives. They have dealt with the stress of having to rethink such simple acts as pulling up the hood of their sweatshirt in a neighborhood, while white Americans can do this without so much as a glance from others.

Society has made it clear that the white race is still dominant. An article in The American Progress discusses the “systematic obstacles” African Americans struggle against when trying to get a good job.