Opinion/Letter: Billionaires advance the future of space travel

Billionaires Elon Musk with his Space-X, Jeff Bezos with his Blue Origin and Richard Branson with his Virgin Galactic have caused quite a stir with their recent space projects. These rich fellows quickly became the butt of many jokes, even of syndicated cartoons published in The Daily Progress.

But wait a minute. These entrepreneurs saved taxpayers billions of dollars in research and development costs, creating a new, safer generation of space vehicles that will benefit us all. Now all genders, all races, and all people will have democratic access to safe future space travel without becoming astronauts.

In 1959 while at Francis Hammond High School in Alexandria, I attended a lecture titled “Design and Propulsion Schemes for Space Vehicles.” As a 17-year-old, I thought the whole idea of space travel was only a pipe dream. But NASA and these billionaires have proved my former skepticism wrong. Thank you, gentlemen!

James L. Wilson

Albemarle County