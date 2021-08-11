Opinion/Letter: Bill doesn't adequately address climate crisis

The bipartisan infrastructure bill (the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act) is a start, but it unfortunately doesn’t contain many of the vital provisions needed to address our climate crisis.

Taking bold action to wean us off of dependence on fossil fuels isn’t optional, it is essential. It’s not the icing on the cake; it’s the whole dinner and the cake itself.

Without urgent action, we risk more death, destruction, illness and economic stagnation. We have all seen the recent images of the extreme heat, wildfires, drought, flooding and other ills related to climate change.

As it moved through Congress, the bill included funding for important environmental clean-up projects and to strengthen infrastructure to better withstand climate-related stress. However, it doesn’t contain the vital and fundamental requirement that energy companies transition to renewable energy sources. It also omits the brilliant idea of establishing a Civilian Climate Corps, which would train and employ tens of thousands of people to work on projects such as wild fire mitigation, assisting communities recovering from natural disasters, and transitioning to renewable energy.