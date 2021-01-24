Opinion/Letter: Biden's good intention may have chilling effect

On behalf of the Whistleblower Anti-Bullying Resource Network, I congratulate President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their successful inauguration. I wish their administration great fortune as they move forward with the hard work of restoring the soul of America.

In speaking via video conferencing with members of his staff on Jan. 20, President Biden cautioned that if he were to hear of anyone being disrespectful toward a fellow team member, "I will fire you on the spot. On the spot!"

As a whistleblower attorney and anti-bullying expert, I applaud with all my heart President Biden's efforts to be the opposite of what the outgoing president was reputed to be — a bully in chief. Nevertheless, Mr. Biden's approach is erroneous.

Leaders do not create a healthy workplace, free of bullying and harassment, by inadvertently creating a chilling milieu where people walk around on eggshells — afraid that the slightest human moment of exasperation might rob them of their livelihood. This misses the point of what a bully-free workplace is.