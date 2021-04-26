Opinion/Letter: Biden's early record is far from inspiring

After 64 days in office and plenty of time for preparation since announcing his first press conference, which occurred last month, President Biden still needed flash cards and notes to answer questions at that event, and appeared to use pictures of which news reporters he was to call on. He’s like a marionette, and people behind the scenes are pulling his strings.

The Biden presidency so far is governed by smoke and mirrors, lies, deception, and semantics.

“Detention centers” are being redefined as “reception centers.” He takes credit for things he had little to do with, like the COVID-19 vaccine, and his administration often deflects responsibility for the border crisis and blames it on former President Trump; fact-checkers show that some of those claims are misleading.

If he wants to change policy, that’s his prerogative, but at least he should have the guts to admit the situation has overwhelmed available resources because he had no plan to manage it.

His claim of transparency is a joke. A president who wants to be transparent and unifying doesn’t wait over nine weeks to hold his first press conference.