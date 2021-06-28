Opinion/Letter: Biden should speed intake of refugees

Each year the Charlottesville area welcomes new citizens on July 4 at a naturalization ceremony at Monticello. In anticipation of this year’s event, Charlottesville’s International Rescue Committee would like to thank President Biden for deciding to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States.
Under President Trump’s final cap of 15,000 people, far too few refugees would have been admitted by year’s end. Indeed, only 11,814 were allowed to enter the United States in 2020, drastically fewer than the annual admissions caps under both Republicans and Democrats in prior administrations. Despite President Biden’s more generous cap of 62,500 for this fiscal year, only 2,334 had been admitted by April 30 this calendar year.
We now urge the Biden administration to facilitate our intake of refugees as quickly as resources allow and also to work rapidly toward fulfilling the president’s campaign promise of admitting up to 125,000 refugees annually. Federally funded national organizations like ours are equipped and ready to resettle people who have sometimes been waiting for years in crowded, temporary resettlement communities.
Currently, there are more than 26 million refugees worldwide, but just 1% of these displaced people — those in greatest danger — have a chance to rebuild their lives in the United States or other countries. Of these, already 35,000 have been approved to resettle here by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
To reject them, after they have waited years for the opportunity to resettle here, would be a betrayal of our country’s humanitarian guidelines. We have the resources to support robust resettlement.
The most recent Census has shown that our population growth is now actually slowing, which does not bode well for our economic strength as a nation. Just as we always have, we rely on immigrants, who support our communities with their tax dollars, new businesses, and rich cultures.
Charlottesville’s IRC is ready, willing, and able. We call upon President Biden to help us quickly start welcoming the many talented and hardworking people who are patiently waiting to become our new neighbors.
Kathleen Chapman
Nick Duke Sr.
Albemarle County
Valentina Baljak
Charlottesville
Editor’s note: This letter also was signed by four other members of the Community Development Committee of Charlottesville’s International Rescue Committee.
