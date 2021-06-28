Opinion/Letter: Biden should speed intake of refugees

Each year the Charlottesville area welcomes new citizens on July 4 at a naturalization ceremony at Monticello. In anticipation of this year’s event, Charlottesville’s International Rescue Committee would like to thank President Biden for deciding to increase the number of refugees admitted to the United States.

Under President Trump’s final cap of 15,000 people, far too few refugees would have been admitted by year’s end. Indeed, only 11,814 were allowed to enter the United States in 2020, drastically fewer than the annual admissions caps under both Republicans and Democrats in prior administrations. Despite President Biden’s more generous cap of 62,500 for this fiscal year, only 2,334 had been admitted by April 30 this calendar year.

We now urge the Biden administration to facilitate our intake of refugees as quickly as resources allow and also to work rapidly toward fulfilling the president’s campaign promise of admitting up to 125,000 refugees annually. Federally funded national organizations like ours are equipped and ready to resettle people who have sometimes been waiting for years in crowded, temporary resettlement communities.