Opinion/Letter: Biden only a symptom of misguided electorate
The danger to America is not Joe Biden, but rather an electorate capable of entrusting a man like Biden with the presidency. It will be far easier to limit and undo the follies, foolishness and ignorance of a Biden presidency than to restore necessary common sense and good judgment to those willing to have such a man as their leader in the first place.

The problem is much deeper and far more serious than merely Biden, who is actually a symptom of what ails America. Blaming the prince of the lamebrains should not blind anyone to the vast assemblage of those who made him their prince.

The republic can survive a Biden. It is far less likely to survive the likes of those who elected him to be our president.

Albert F. Shank II

Charlottesville

