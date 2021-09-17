Opinion/Letter: Biden brave enough to fulfill withdrawal promises

Re: “Biden continues to show weakness” (The Daily Progress, Sept. 1):
Columnist Cal Thomas’s recent piece, which criticizes Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, is rife with the jingoism one would expect from a champion of Bush-era interventionism.
Considering that National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice said that she had asked senior staff of the National Security Council to consider how to “capitalize on these opportunities” in order to fundamentally change U.S. policy, comparing 9/11 to the period 1945-47, it is apt that Thomas hawkishly employs FDR’s “Day of Infamy” speech.
But the dark truth behind this rhetoric is that the U.S.’s violent intervention in Afghanistan has largely been in vain — this is no better demonstrated than by the fact that, in October 2001, the Bush administration opted to continue its bombing campaign rather than hear out the Taliban’s offer to hand Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attack, over to a neutral third country.
Thomas, lamenting the fact that the U.S. is no longer on the “offensive,” fails to acknowledge the price of this offensive position the past 20 years. The war in Afghanistan has cost the lives of over 3,500 coalition troops and 47,000 Afghan civilians. The U.S. has spent more than $2 trillion in Afghanistan — even more than it did on Marshall Plan aid to Western Europe following the devastation of World War II.
Presidents Obama and Trump both had reversed their earlier plans to pull out of Afghanistan. Therefore, Biden’s withdrawal, far from a display of weakness, marks a brave consummation of Barack Obama and Donald Trump’s original, but, unfulfilled promises to bring our troops home.
Undoubtedly, as Thomas bemoans, there are many in Afghanistan who are now in need of help. His purported concern for our allies “left to fend for themselves,” however, will ring hollow until he advocates for the U.S. to welcome Afghan refugees with open arms.
Right now, organizations in Charlottesville are commendably preparing to do so — but whether Thomas would applaud this is doubtful, considering his bigoted alarmism over “the uncontrolled construction of mosques” as part of “the evil among us.”
Robert McCoy
Charlottesville
