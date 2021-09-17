Opinion/Letter: Biden brave enough to fulfill withdrawal promises

Re: “Biden continues to show weakness” (The Daily Progress, Sept. 1):

Columnist Cal Thomas’s recent piece, which criticizes Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, is rife with the jingoism one would expect from a champion of Bush-era interventionism.

Considering that National Security Advisor Condoleeza Rice said that she had asked senior staff of the National Security Council to consider how to “capitalize on these opportunities” in order to fundamentally change U.S. policy, comparing 9/11 to the period 1945-47, it is apt that Thomas hawkishly employs FDR’s “Day of Infamy” speech.

But the dark truth behind this rhetoric is that the U.S.’s violent intervention in Afghanistan has largely been in vain — this is no better demonstrated than by the fact that, in October 2001, the Bush administration opted to continue its bombing campaign rather than hear out the Taliban’s offer to hand Osama bin Laden, mastermind of the 9/11 terrorist attack, over to a neutral third country.