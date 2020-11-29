 Skip to main content
Opinion/Letter: Biden avoids responses to the tough questions
Joe Biden’s interaction with the press, and thus his transparency, is turning into a joke.

He actually got upset with a CBS reporter the other day who dared ask a non-scripted question at an inopportune time. In Twitter comments that followed, other reporters defended their colleague for practicing true journalism and alluded to the softball questions often thrown at Biden.

Is this a strategy to avoid questions where he might not be able to provide intelligent answers so that he will not look stupid? Or is it a strategy to keep the American people in the dark because of his and other Democrats’ disdain for the working American people?

Robert Gordon White III

Albemarle County

Information link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/petersuciu/2020/11/21/cbs-reporter-bo-erickson-defended-on-social-media-for-shouting-question-to-president-elect-joe-biden/?sh=611098071c2e

