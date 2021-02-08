Opinion/Letter: Biden acts are needed fixes, not 'failures'

This is in response to the letter to the editor Feb. 2 in which a reader noted three “failures” by President Biden in his term to that point.

The author refers to a 2020 quote from Biden suggesting that he would minimize executive orders — yet, the author says, Biden is functioning like a “bureaucrat cleaning out his inbox” by rapidly approving such orders.

When you have had a narcissistic con man in the White House for four years, all kinds of messes need to be sanitized, corrected, and changed.

However, the King of Executive Orders, as least through the past six presidents, remains the Donald, with an average of 55 per year. President Obama utilized executive orders on an average of 35 per year. President Reagan comes in second with an average of 48 per year.

The writer also makes the accusation that President Biden is making no attempt to accommodate the views of all Americans, as unity cannot be demanded, but rather must be earned by actions. Unity, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. And unity will be very difficult to accomplish if almost half the country believes that Biden “stole” the election, equates opinions with truth and fiction with fact, and travels in wild conspiracy theories.