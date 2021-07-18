Opinion/Letter: Beware of Youngkin, endorsed by Trump

Beware of Youngkin, endorsed by Trump
‘His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or a wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”
No, this was not a description of Donald Trump, but rather a psychoanalytic report of Adolf Hitler prepared at the request of the U.S. Department of Strategic Services in 1943 or 1944.
But the similarities to Trump should be disturbing in view of the “big lie” being pedaled by him and some Republicans that President Biden is not our lawfully elected president.
It should be further disturbing that the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, has Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”
More recently, as one political analyst says, Youngkin is trying to de-emphasize that he is Trump’s choice or even that he is a Republican. He apparently understands that Trump’s presidency ushered in an era of defeats for Virginia Republicans — a development of which Virginians can justly be proud.
There are good Republicans, such as Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois), who openly reject the “big lie” and who, like Kinzinger, believe that the “biggest tragedy” is that some Republicans ignore the facts in order to be part of the Trump tribe and mislead their constituents.
As the Nov. 2 gubernatorial election approaches, just remember that it appears that Youngkin is a Trumpkin. Virginians should vote to prevent the tragic history of the 1940s from repeating itself. The first day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office is Sept. 17.
Jim Pyles
Albemarle County
