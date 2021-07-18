Opinion/Letter: Beware of Youngkin, endorsed by Trump

Beware of Youngkin, endorsed by Trump

‘His primary rules were: never allow the public to cool off; never admit a fault or a wrong; never concede that there may be some good in your enemy; never leave room for alternatives; never accept blame; concentrate on one enemy at a time and blame him for everything that goes wrong; people will believe a big lie sooner than a little one; and if you repeat it frequently enough people will sooner or later believe it.”

No, this was not a description of Donald Trump, but rather a psychoanalytic report of Adolf Hitler prepared at the request of the U.S. Department of Strategic Services in 1943 or 1944.

But the similarities to Trump should be disturbing in view of the “big lie” being pedaled by him and some Republicans that President Biden is not our lawfully elected president.

It should be further disturbing that the Republican nominee for governor of Virginia, Glenn Youngkin, has Trump’s “Complete and Total Endorsement.”