 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Opinion/Letter: Better outlets exist for City Council funding
0 comments

Opinion/Letter: Better outlets exist for City Council funding

  • 0

There has been much discussion about Charlottesville city councilors’ freedom to use city credit cards.

I suggest that, instead of spending city money for their own favorite (public) purposes, they take those monies and put them toward fully funding the Belmont Bridge replacement that has been pending for nearly 20 years!

Or perhaps they can fund access to the Vietnam Memorial so that disabled vets and citizens can visit without problems.

But both are probably too much to hope for.

Ron Granitz Sr.

Albemarle County

Information links:

https://www.cvilletomorrow.org/articles/city-council-plans-to-allocate-funds-for-belmont-bridge-replacement/

https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/working-group-to-present-recommendations-to-improve-dogwood-memorial-access/article_4efae2a8-451b-5dc5-8c33-b1d8ddf65d66.html

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Survivor stands up for Walker statement

As a survivor, when I first read Mayor Nikuyah Walker’s Facebook post where she compared her experience as a Black woman in this city to rape, I found myself haunted by memories of the worst moments of my life. And yet, when a woman compares an experience to rape, you consider it seriously.

Letters

Opinion/Letter: Marijuana clearly is addictive to youth

It is now established that the higher concentration of THC in marijuana has resulted in higher addiction rates among 12- to 17-year-old children. Don't state officials know that legalization just makes it easier for children to acquire and use the drug?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert