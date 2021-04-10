Opinion/Letter: Better outlets exist for City Council funding

There has been much discussion about Charlottesville city councilors’ freedom to use city credit cards.
I suggest that, instead of spending city money for their own favorite (public) purposes, they take those monies and put them toward fully funding the Belmont Bridge replacement that has been pending for nearly 20 years!
Or perhaps they can fund access to the Vietnam Memorial so that disabled vets and citizens can visit without problems.
But both are probably too much to hope for.
Ron Granitz Sr.
Albemarle County
Information links:
https://www.cvilletomorrow.org/articles/city-council-plans-to-allocate-funds-for-belmont-bridge-replacement/
https://dailyprogress.com/news/local/working-group-to-present-recommendations-to-improve-dogwood-memorial-access/article_4efae2a8-451b-5dc5-8c33-b1d8ddf65d66.html