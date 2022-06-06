Opinion/Letter: Best wishes to Montpelier

Sometimes when circumstances appear to be their darkest, light emerges and "wrongs" get corrected into "rights" for most of our benefits. The bad decision-making process by the Montpelier Foundation got corrected with the departure of the previous CEO.

James Madison was a great mind who was able to make great contributions to our government and constitution, and whose life style was supported by some 300 slaves; all of whom had their own stories to tell. As ugly as our slave history is, history it is, and what better venue to tell it than Montpelier with its slave cabins, freeman Gilmore's cabin, and the resulting Jim Crow laws as shown in the Montpelier railroad station.

Under the able guidance of Elizabeth Chew, Matt Reeves, and others, the combined stories of Madison and his slave population are continuing to be accumulated and told.

In my last letter to the editor on Montpelier, after 75 years of enjoying the grounds and history of Montpelier, I withdrew my personal support until the recent wrongs were righted.

They have now been "righted", and my annual donation, doubled, to support this worthy institution is in the mail.

Good luck and God bless Ms. Chew, Mr. Reeves and the many other employees of Montpelier.

BILL SPEIDEN

Somerset