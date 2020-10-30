Opinion/Letter: Be especially cautious about device radiation

Kate Singer’s book “Electronic Silent Spring” documents the damaging effects of exposure to radio-frequency radiation from wireless technologies.

Many people have 24/7 whole-body exposures from the multiple devices surrounding them. According to some researchers, these exposures are taking a toll on our health, as well as the health of plants and animals.

We are now being told by industry and public officials that we need an even more powerful wireless grid surrounding us. This fifth-generation system, 5G, will enable us to do more and do it faster.

In some ways, this is reminiscent of Rachel Carson in 1962 educating the public about the dangers of pesticides. Many people at the time accepted the chemical industry’s research showing that its products were safe. We now know that Rachel was correct about the dangers of DDT and other chemicals.

We must look at the science and educate ourselves.

Some communities are following the precautionary principle and delaying implementation of 5G until it has been proved to have no serious health effects.